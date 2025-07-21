Himesh Reshammiya concert: 2 men arrested for stealing phones

Two incidents of phone thefts, 2 arrests

The first theft happened between 8pm and 10pm—a woman from Faridabad lost her phone, but police quickly arrested Wasim (36) and got it back.

Later that night, a C R Park resident's phone was snatched between 10:20pm and 11pm Mohammad Tayyab (33) was caught soon after, with her device recovered too.

Both men are now in police custody as investigations continue under Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Valsan.

The incidents are a reminder to stay alert at packed events—even when you're just out for some music and fun.