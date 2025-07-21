'Mass Jathara' to release on Vinayaka Chavithi: Festive excitement awaits

'Mass Jathara' marks Ravi Teja's comeback after string of flops

This movie is a big deal for Ravi Teja after a string of flops, and releasing it solo during the festive season could give him that much-needed comeback.

The music is by Bheems Ceciroleo, and Netflix has already picked up streaming rights—so if you miss it in theaters, you can catch it online soon after.

Perfect if you're into festival releases or just want to see if Teja bounces back!