'Had to rewrite a lot...': Adam Sandler on 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

How the original storyline changed after Weathers's passing

Weathers, who played Chubbs (Happy's mentor) in the original, died in February 2024.

The first version of the sequel gave Chubbs a major role, including a plot about his son blaming Happy for his dad's death.

After Weathers's passing, those storylines were dropped. Instead, the new script pays tribute to Chubbs with references and nods throughout.