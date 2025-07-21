'Had to rewrite a lot...': Adam Sandler on 'Happy Gilmore' sequel
Adam Sandler shared that he had to rethink and rewrite a big part of Happy Gilmore 2 after his co-star Carl Weathers passed away.
"Carl Weathers had a massive part... We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff and even what the story was," Sandler told Collider.
How the original storyline changed after Weathers's passing
Weathers, who played Chubbs (Happy's mentor) in the original, died in February 2024.
The first version of the sequel gave Chubbs a major role, including a plot about his son blaming Happy for his dad's death.
After Weathers's passing, those storylines were dropped. Instead, the new script pays tribute to Chubbs with references and nods throughout.
'Chubbs's spirit is definitely there': Director Newacheck
Director Kyle Newacheck says that even though Chubbs isn't physically in Happy Gilmore 2 (which premieres on Netflix July 25, 2025), his spirit is definitely there.
The film brings back familiar faces alongside new ones and makes sure Chubbs's absence is handled with care.