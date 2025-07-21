'Dhadak 2' vs 'Son of Sardaar 2': Major box office clash Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has shifted its release to August 1, 2025, after the unexpected blockbuster opening of Saiyaara.

With this new date, it'll go head-to-head with Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Both sequels come from major studios and are gearing up for a big theatrical showdown.