'Dhadak 2' vs 'Son of Sardaar 2': Major box office clash
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has shifted its release to August 1, 2025, after the unexpected blockbuster opening of Saiyaara.
With this new date, it'll go head-to-head with Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.
Both sequels come from major studios and are gearing up for a big theatrical showdown.
Both movies are expected to target family audiences
Both Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 will hit theaters worldwide on August 1, with no word yet on streaming or digital releases—so it's all about the cinema experience for now.
Will 'Son of Sardaar 2' repeat its prequel's success?
Fun fact: The original Son of Sardaar also faced tough competition at the box office back in 2012 but still made it to the ₹100 crore club.