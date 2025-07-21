Toronto International Film Festival reveals 1st lineup, includes Soderbergh, DaCosta
TIFF is turning 50 this year and runs from September 4-14, 2025, across multiple spots in Toronto.
Expect big premieres like Christy with Sydney Sweeney, Aziz Ansari's first film Good Fortune, and Angelina Jolie's Couture.
Plus, James McAvoy, Brian Cox, and Maude Apatow are all stepping behind the camera for their directorial debuts.
Opening Special Presentations include new films from Steven Soderbergh (The Christophers), Byun Sung-hyun (Good News), and Nia DaCosta (Hedda).
There's something for every taste—drama to global stories.
If you're a TIFF member, you get first dibs on tickets before public sales start in August.
Major awards buzz
TIFF is where films go to get noticed—think global premieres and major awards buzz.
It's a huge deal for filmmakers looking to break out and for movie lovers wanting to catch what everyone will be talking about next.
The full schedule drops August 12; public tickets follow after members get their pick.