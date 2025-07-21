Next Article
Alia Bhatt's 'Difficult Daughters' at Busan festival; Pooja comments on honesty
Alia Bhatt's new film "Difficult Daughters," directed by Soni Razdan, has been picked for the Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival.
The project, produced by Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alan McAlex, is one of just 30 from around the world hoping to catch the eye of global investors at BIFF this September.
'Difficult Daughters' is yet to hit screens
The festival also features other Indian films, showing off Asia's creative range.
Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt made some thought-provoking comments about honesty in Bollywood during an event with Alia—sparking a bit of curiosity online.
