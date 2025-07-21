Alia Bhatt's 'Difficult Daughters' at Busan festival; Pooja comments on honesty Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Alia Bhatt's new film "Difficult Daughters," directed by Soni Razdan, has been picked for the Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival.

The project, produced by Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alan McAlex, is one of just 30 from around the world hoping to catch the eye of global investors at BIFF this September.