Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hasan Minhaj to headline Netflix's 'Best of the Best'

'Best of the Best' could be a fun watch

This movie stands out for its focus on South Asian identity and authentic representation—Ramakrishnan plays a Tamil character of Sri Lankan origin.

Minhaj not only stars but also co-wrote the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam; both are producing under their banner 186K Films.

With Netflix backing the project and highlighting diverse stories, "Best of the Best" could be a fun watch for anyone who loves dance, comedy, or seeing more real representation on screen.