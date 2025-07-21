Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hasan Minhaj to headline Netflix's 'Best of the Best'
Netflix is bringing a fresh Bollywood dance comedy called "Best of the Best," starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (from Never Have I Ever) and comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Directed by Lena Khan, the film follows childhood friends Maya and Anjali as they join their college's Bollywood dance team, exploring friendship, growth, and cultural pride.
Filming kicks off in New Jersey from July 28, 2025, to September 11, 2025.
'Best of the Best' could be a fun watch
This movie stands out for its focus on South Asian identity and authentic representation—Ramakrishnan plays a Tamil character of Sri Lankan origin.
Minhaj not only stars but also co-wrote the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam; both are producing under their banner 186K Films.
With Netflix backing the project and highlighting diverse stories, "Best of the Best" could be a fun watch for anyone who loves dance, comedy, or seeing more real representation on screen.