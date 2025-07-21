Next Article
'It was really unfair to him...': Gunn on Cavill situation
James Gunn says telling Henry Cavill he wouldn't return as Superman was "terrible" and "really unfair to him and a total bummer."
The news came just after Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, planning a new direction for Superman.
How the mess began
Right as Gunn's new role was announced, word got out that Cavill would be back as Superman—even though nothing was set in stone.
This mix-up left Cavill in an awkward spot, especially since he'd already told fans he was returning.
What about other DC roles?
Gunn shared that he's talked with Cavill about playing a different character in the DC Universe, saying, "I would love to put Henry in something."
So while his Superman days are over (for now), there might still be hope for another DC role.