'It was really unfair to him...': Gunn on Cavill situation

Right as Gunn 's new role was announced, word got out that Cavill would be back as Superman —even though nothing was set in stone. This mix-up left Cavill in an awkward spot, especially since he'd already told fans he was returning.

What about other DC roles?

Gunn shared that he's talked with Cavill about playing a different character in the DC Universe, saying, "I would love to put Henry in something."

So while his Superman days are over (for now), there might still be hope for another DC role.