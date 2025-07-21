'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' advance bookings open, over 10K tickets
Advance bookings for "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit" are now open in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and fans aren't wasting any time—over 10,000 tickets sold in just one day in Andhra Pradesh.
The film, hitting theaters July 24, stars Pawan Kalyan as the legendary Veera Mallu and is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna.
Kalyan to address media after a decade
Joining Kalyan are Bobby Deol as the villain, plus Nidhhi Agerwal and Nora Fatehi in key roles. Music comes from Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.
There's a pre-release event on July 21 in Hyderabad where Kalyan will chat with media for the first time in nearly 10 years.
Produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam, this UA-certified film promises an action-packed story set during the Mughal Empire.