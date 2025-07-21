Next Article
Abhishek Singh joins Emraan Hashmi in 'Gunmaaster G9'
Abhishek Singh is the latest addition to Gunmaaster G9, an upcoming action film starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, and Aparshakti Khurana.
Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie also brings back the hit combo of Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya.
Gunmaaster G9 is set to hit theaters in 2026.
Teasers have already sparked buzz online
The film blends action with emotional and psychological drama—Hashmi plays a milkman hiding a dark side, while Deshmukh's character fiercely protects her family.
Director Datt called Singh's energy "a perfect fit" for the story.
Teasers have already sparked buzz online thanks to intense visuals and hints at layered characters.
Shooting kicks off in Mumbai after monsoon, with more filming planned in Uttarakhand.