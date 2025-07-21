Abhishek Singh joins Emraan Hashmi in 'Gunmaaster G9'

Teasers have already sparked buzz online

The film blends action with emotional and psychological drama—Hashmi plays a milkman hiding a dark side, while Deshmukh's character fiercely protects her family.

Director Datt called Singh's energy "a perfect fit" for the story.

Shooting kicks off in Mumbai after monsoon, with more filming planned in Uttarakhand.