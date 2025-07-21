'Taarak Mehta...' to recast Dayaben after 7 years Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, here's an update: Discussions are ongoing about Dayaben's return to the show, but not as Disha Vakani.

Producer Asit Modi shared that Vakani can't come back because of family commitments, so a new actress may step in.

Modi reassured everyone, "We will definitely bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi... The audience has been missing her and we want to bring back the charm."