'Taarak Mehta...' to recast Dayaben after 7 years
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, here's an update: Discussions are ongoing about Dayaben's return to the show, but not as Disha Vakani.
Producer Asit Modi shared that Vakani can't come back because of family commitments, so a new actress may step in.
Modi reassured everyone, "We will definitely bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi... The audience has been missing her and we want to bring back the charm."
Dayaben's absence has been felt
TMKOC has been making people laugh since 2008 and is based on the comic series Duniya Ne Undha Chasma.
Over its running successfully for over 17 years now, it's had several cast changes but keeps its huge fanbase thanks to relatable humor and stories.
Dayaben (played by Vakani) left in 2017, and viewers have been waiting ever since.
Who will play Dayaben now?
The big reveal hasn't happened yet—Modi hasn't named the new actress playing Dayaben.
But he promises she'll help bring back that classic TMKOC vibe fans love.
