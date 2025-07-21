Brad Pitt's 'F1' races past ₹80 crore mark in India

F1 opened with ₹5.5 crore on day one and has pulled in ₹80 crore net by its fourth weekend. Week-by-week, it earned ₹34.5 crore (week one), ₹24.5 crore (week two), and ₹13.5 crore (week three). A 65% jump on its fourth Saturday added another ₹2.5 crore—making it one of Hollywood 's top hits in India this year.

'F1' is still holding strong at the box office

A mix of big names, thrilling racing action, and steady word-of-mouth has kept F1 going strong at the box office—even as new movies arrive each week.

If you're into fast-paced sports dramas or just want to see Brad Pitt behind the wheel, this one might be worth catching before it crosses that impressive ₹90cr milestone!