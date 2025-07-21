Brad Pitt's 'F1' races past ₹80 crore mark in India
Brad Pitt's latest sports drama, F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is making waves in India.
The film follows the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing and features a star cast including Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon.
Despite strong competition from local films, F1 has struck a chord with Indian audiences.
Breaking down the film's box office collection
F1 opened with ₹5.5 crore on day one and has pulled in ₹80 crore net by its fourth weekend.
Week-by-week, it earned ₹34.5 crore (week one), ₹24.5 crore (week two), and ₹13.5 crore (week three).
A 65% jump on its fourth Saturday added another ₹2.5 crore—making it one of Hollywood's top hits in India this year.
'F1' is still holding strong at the box office
A mix of big names, thrilling racing action, and steady word-of-mouth has kept F1 going strong at the box office—even as new movies arrive each week.
If you're into fast-paced sports dramas or just want to see Brad Pitt behind the wheel, this one might be worth catching before it crosses that impressive ₹90cr milestone!