Saloni Malhotra crowned Mrs. World International 2025 enchanting
Delhi-based designer and entrepreneur Saloni Malhotra just took home the Mrs. World International 2025 Enchanting title, standing out from over 25,000 contestants worldwide to reach the top 150 finalists.
The event also recognized Ankita Menon (Charming) and Nazia Khan (Ravishing).
Pageants can be about confidence, purpose, and making a difference
Malhotra's win is more than a crown—it highlights how beauty pageants are shifting toward social impact and women's empowerment.
She thanked her family and organizers for their support, describing the journey as unforgettable.
Her achievement encourages women everywhere to embrace their individuality and challenge old-school beauty standards.
Celebrating real stories and diverse talents
By celebrating real stories and diverse talents, Malhotra's recognition shows that pageants today can be about confidence, purpose, and making a difference—not just looks.