'Fair that mothers get flexible hours...': Vidya Balan on Deepika
Vidya Balan is speaking up for moms in the film industry, saying it's only fair they get flexible or shorter work hours.
"There is conversation about how mothers need to have an option to work for fewer hours, flexible hours, right? And I think that's fair," she told The Hollywood Reporter India.
Her comments come as Bollywood debates what working parents really need.
Why the industry is talking about this
This whole conversation took off after Deepika Padukone left the film Spirit—reportedly because she wanted an eight-hour workday to balance her new role as a mom with acting.
That move got people in the industry talking about whether such requests are realistic.
Vidya's thoughts on the matter
Actors like Kajol have also shown support for more flexible schedules.
Vidya added that while she can handle 12-hour shoots since she isn't a mother, "there are other mothers who can't do that"—reminding everyone that not all needs look the same on set.