'Fair that mothers get flexible hours...': Vidya Balan on Deepika Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Vidya Balan is speaking up for moms in the film industry, saying it's only fair they get flexible or shorter work hours.

"There is conversation about how mothers need to have an option to work for fewer hours, flexible hours, right? And I think that's fair," she told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Her comments come as Bollywood debates what working parents really need.