Composer Pritam denies plagiarism claims over 'Mashooqa' from 'Cocktail 2'
Entertainment
Bollywood composer Pritam isn't having the plagiarism rumors about his new song Mashooqa from Cocktail 2.
After social media users started comparing it to a 1993 Italian track by Bibi & Coco, he called the claims "imaginary similarities" on Instagram and joked, "Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE."
'Cocktail 2' music video divides fans
Mashooqa has sparked mixed reactions: some people love Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in the music video, while others are still debating if it sounds too much like the Italian original.
Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit, but with fresh faces and new music that's definitely getting attention.