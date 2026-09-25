Contestant Khan criticized for mustache remark on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan is under fire after saying men without mustaches aren't seen as "real men" in Rajasthan.
His comment didn't sit well with viewers or fellow housemates, adding to concerns about his behavior that even host Salman Khan has called out.
Housemates, viewers reject Khan's remark
Contestants like Gullu and Aman Gandhi challenged Aasif's view, saying masculinity isn't about facial hair.
Mahhi Vij chimed in too, stressing that family matters more than aggression.
Social media users have strongly disagreed with Aasif's statement.
Despite the drama, Bigg Boss 20 remains popular: this week's eviction nominees are Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi, and you can catch all the action on JioHotstar or Colors TV.