Contestant Tiwari allegedly used abusive language on 'Bigg Boss'

On Bigg Boss, things got heated during a rap task when Rhiti Tiwari allegedly used abusive language toward Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer.

Singh's team wasn't having it: they took to social media, pointing out that Rhiti's father, Manoj Tiwari, had always kept his cool on the show.

They compared her with her father and noted that Manoj Tiwari maintained his "class and dignity" during his stint on Bigg Boss.