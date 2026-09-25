Contestant Tiwari allegedly used abusive language on 'Bigg Boss'
On Bigg Boss, things got heated during a rap task when Rhiti Tiwari allegedly used abusive language toward Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer.
Singh's team wasn't having it: they took to social media, pointing out that Rhiti's father, Manoj Tiwari, had always kept his cool on the show.
They compared her with her father and noted that Manoj Tiwari maintained his "class and dignity" during his stint on Bigg Boss.
Touqeer questions digs on 'Bigg Boss'
Qazi Touqeer also spoke up, challenging whether personal digs should be part of reality TV battles and even told Manoj to "look at your daughter."
Meanwhile, Rhiti stood by her actions, saying she believed her father would actually be proud of her boldness.
The whole incident has kicked off fresh conversations about where to draw the line with personal remarks on reality shows.