'LGBT cinema...eroding culture': Did Tamil director take dig at 'Dorothy'?
What's the story
Filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan has sparked an online debate with his recent remarks on LGBTQ representation in Tamil cinema. The Draupathi and Bakasuran director questioned the inclusion of such themes, alleging that they are being "funded by NGOs" to influence the youth and "erode Indian culture and traditions." His comments come amid discussions around Karthik Subbaraj's recently released film Dorothy, which explores queer identity and relationships.
Controversial statement
'They spoiled North America and now targeting India...'
Without directly referencing Dorothy or Subbaraj, Kshatriyan wrote on X, "Supporting LGBT in Tamil cinema is not an idea or revolution. It's completely funding from various NGOs to make youth influence & eroding our tradition and culture."
"They spoiled North America and now targeting India.. Already many countries awaken and it's time for us to wake."
His post has since drawn criticism from netizens who questioned his controversial claims.
Backlash
Kshatriyan's tweet receives backlash online
Responding to the filmmaker's remarks, an X user noted, "Bro, a person who supports caste oppression and talks for it, talking about "protecting tradition and culture" is peak irony."
Another said, "Show me proof that homosexuality and queerness were never a part of our culture."
A third user observed, "Make one good movie before crying. Pathetic."
Film's reception
'Dorothy' received mixed reviews
Meanwhile, Dorothy has been met with mixed reactions since its release.
While many viewers praised the film's realistic storytelling and performances, others criticized its portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters.
Some social media users have even called for a boycott of the film, stating that while discussing LGBTQ+ issues is acceptable, "forcing them" onto people isn't.
Film's plot
Here's more about 'Dorothy'
Set in rural Tamil Nadu during the early 1990s, Dorothy follows two childhood friends, Karthi and Subbu, who grow up amid caste divisions, violence, and rigid masculinity.
Years later, circumstances pit them against each other, with Karthi assigned to track down Subbu.
Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character.
The film had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.