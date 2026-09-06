'Mirzapur' film: 'Shoorveer' singer alleges makers used song without permission

Baalam further stated that had the Mirzapur team approached him after liking the song, he would have given them "10 such ideas."

"But to use it without permission...I don't know who you took the rights from. I am hurt because I feel like you've insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji."

The musician emphasized that this was something he "couldn't digest," as the warrior had sacrificed a lot for the nation.