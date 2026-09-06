'Mirzapur' film: 'Shoorveer' singer alleges makers used song without permission
What's the story
The recently released film Mirzapur: The Movie is facing backlash for allegedly using the song Shoorveer inappropriately. The song was originally performed by Rajasthani artist Rapperiya Baalam and dedicated to Maharana Pratap. However, it has reportedly been used in a scene featuring gangsters in the film. Baalam has accused the makers of "insulting Rajasthanis" by misusing his work without permission or credit.
Artist's reaction
Baalam questioned use of song in the movie
Baalam took to Instagram to express his disappointment, saying, "Aaj to dil dukhaya hai (You have hurt me)."
"The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you're using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?" he asked.
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He felt Rajasthan was 'insulted' by the film
Baalam further stated that had the Mirzapur team approached him after liking the song, he would have given them "10 such ideas."
"But to use it without permission...I don't know who you took the rights from. I am hurt because I feel like you've insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji."
The musician emphasized that this was something he "couldn't digest," as the warrior had sacrificed a lot for the nation.
Public backlash
Public has also expressed anger over the matter
A section of the internet has also expressed anger over the misuse of Baalam's song.
An Instagram page named Folk Music of Rajasthan supported the artist, saying, "History is meant to be respected, not mixed with crime dramas for cheap entertainment value."
They added, "The song was written to celebrate the legacy...of warriors. Turning around and inserting it into a gangster drama without the artist's knowledge is bad enough, but denying Rapperiya Baalam his credits while everyone else gets theirs?"
Film details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur' movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.
It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.
The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. It is based on the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018).
John Stewart Eduri has been credited for the film's score, while Ray, Junaid Kumar, Anand Bhaskar, and Dhanda Nyoliwala are credited for the music.