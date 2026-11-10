Country singer CJ Beach (22) dies in car accident
What's the story
In a tragic incident, 22-year-old Florida country singer CJ Beach lost his life in a car accident in the early morning of November 7. The accident occurred hours after he had performed at the Salty Donkey restaurant venue in Panacea the night before. His father, Charles, confirmed the news of his death on Facebook, while further details about the accident were reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.
Accident details
Details of the accident
According to the portal, a 22-year-old man, later identified as Beach, died after his car veered off the road and crashed into multiple trees.
The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In his Facebook post, Charles thanked everyone for their condolences. "I appreciate all of the outpouring feelings and thoughts about my son CJ," he wrote.
Safety measures
Father requests to improve road safety
In his post, Charles also made a request to improve road safety at the accident site.
"So I ask this, flood the county commissioners will calls and text to install warning lights and many signs on both sides of that curve on Rehwinkle," he said.
He added that Beach's accident happened in the same spot as another recent crash, emphasizing the need for safety measures.
Music career
Beach was frontman of the band CJ & the Deadman
Beach was a well-known musician in Tallahassee, Florida, and the frontman of the band CJ & the Deadman. His band had performed across the Florida Big Bend region.
He was also known for his contributions to local talent, having founded the Deadman Walking Festival, a grassroots celebration of local musicians.
The festival celebrated its fifth anniversary in April 2026.