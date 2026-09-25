Creators consider 'The Family Man' film while prioritizing season 4
Entertainment
The creators of The Family Man are thinking about turning the popular series into a film. Manoj Bajpayee leads the show, which is loved for its thrilling story and strong cast.
The Family Man film idea has reportedly been under consideration for some time, but the team is prioritizing season four before moving further with film planning.
'The Family Man' filming early 2027
Right now, everyone's focused on making season four, with filming expected to begin in early 2027.
The show follows Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), an intelligence officer trying to balance his risky job and family life.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyamani also play key roles, and the series remains one of India's top streaming hits thanks to its writing and performances.