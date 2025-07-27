Next Article
Cricketer Nitish Reddy sued for ₹5Cr by talent agency
Cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy is in legal trouble after Bengaluru-based talent agency Square The One sued him for over ₹5 crore, claiming he broke their management agreement.
The case lands in Delhi High Court on July 28, 2025, as the agency seeks payment they say is long overdue.
Reddy's challenging phase
Reddy's facing a tough patch—he's out of the England series with a knee injury and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.
His three-year stint with Square The One ended during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and he hasn't appeared in any of their promotions since December.
All this adds up to a pretty challenging phase for the young cricketer.