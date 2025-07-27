Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' earns ₹11.52 crore so far

Releasing in multiple languages

This movie reunites Sethupathi and Menen after their last film "191a." The Telugu version, "Sir Madam," drops August 2.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films with music by Santhosh Narayanan, it also features Yogi Babu and Mynaa Nandhini.

Good news for streamers: Prime Video has picked up the digital rights, so you'll be able to catch it online after its theater run.