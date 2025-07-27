Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' earns ₹11.52 crore so far
"Thalaivan Thalaivii," starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, is off to a strong start at the box office.
The Tamil family drama opened with ₹4.5 crore and quickly climbed to ₹6.75 crore on day two, bringing its total to ₹11.52 crore in just two days.
Directed by Pandiraj, the film explores a couple's rocky relationship in Madurai.
Releasing in multiple languages
This movie reunites Sethupathi and Menen after their last film "191a." The Telugu version, "Sir Madam," drops August 2.
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films with music by Santhosh Narayanan, it also features Yogi Babu and Mynaa Nandhini.
Good news for streamers: Prime Video has picked up the digital rights, so you'll be able to catch it online after its theater run.