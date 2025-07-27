'Haiwaan': Akshay-Saif battle it out in Priyadarshan's thriller
Filming kicks off August 23 in Cochin for Haiwaan, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam.
Saif Ali Khan plays a visually impaired caretaker skilled in Kalaripayattu, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a merciless, icy killer seeking revenge for his family.
With Priyadarshan directing and updating his own story, expect a fresh spin on this suspenseful tale about loyalty and survival.
Akshay, Saif deep into character for this exciting project
This is the first time Saif teams up with director Priyadarshan, and it's also his first film with Akshay since 2008—so fans get to see this duo back together after 17 years.
Both actors are deep into training: Saif's learning martial arts for his role, while Akshay is putting his black belts to use for some intense action scenes.
Plus, filming across locations like Cochin, Mount Abu, Vagamon, and Mumbai promises an authentic vibe.
```