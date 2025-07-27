'Haiwaan': Akshay-Saif battle it out in Priyadarshan's thriller

Akshay, Saif deep into character for this exciting project

This is the first time Saif teams up with director Priyadarshan, and it's also his first film with Akshay since 2008—so fans get to see this duo back together after 17 years.

Both actors are deep into training: Saif's learning martial arts for his role, while Akshay is putting his black belts to use for some intense action scenes.

Plus, filming across locations like Cochin, Mount Abu, Vagamon, and Mumbai promises an authentic vibe.

