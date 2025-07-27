Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer out—watch Surya's spy adventure
Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom just dropped its trailer, and it's packed with action.
He plays Surya, a spy on a risky mission that lands him in prison, where he teams up with some unlikely allies.
The movie has a gritty, dystopian vibe and plenty of intense moments, all set to Anirudh Ravichander's energetic music.
Jr NTR, Suriya, Ranbir Kapoor narrate different language versions
Kingdom is the first part of a two-movie series directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Satyadev and Manish Chaudhary join the cast in key roles.
Deverakonda went through a major physical transformation for this role.
For an extra twist: Jr NTR narrates the Telugu teaser, Suriya does the Tamil one, and Ranbir Kapoor voices the Hindi version called Saamraajya.