Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer out—watch Surya's spy adventure

Kingdom is the first part of a two-movie series directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Satyadev and Manish Chaudhary join the cast in key roles.

Deverakonda went through a major physical transformation for this role.

For an extra twist: Jr NTR narrates the Telugu teaser, Suriya does the Tamil one, and Ranbir Kapoor voices the Hindi version called Saamraajya.