Acting coach Kishore Namit Kapoor's accountant booked for ₹43 lakh fraud
Veteran acting coach Kishore Namit Kapoor has filed a police case against his longtime accountant, Pravin Shrivastav, for allegedly embezzling nearly ₹43 lakh from both his acting institute and personal accounts.
Shrivastav, who managed finances since 2015, is believed to have siphoned off the money between April 2021 and September 2023.
Police have booked him under charges of cheating and breach of trust.
How the fraud came to light
Kapoor started noticing unpaid bills and a drop in student enrollments, even though Shrivastav claimed he was spending big on ads to attract students.
After some evasive answers from Shrivastav about missing funds, things escalated—Shrivastav disappeared in September 2023 after deleting all accounting data from the institute's computers.
Police are now tracing bank transactions and trying to recover both the lost money and deleted records.