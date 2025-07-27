Acting coach Kishore Namit Kapoor's accountant booked for ₹43 lakh fraud

How the fraud came to light

Kapoor started noticing unpaid bills and a drop in student enrollments, even though Shrivastav claimed he was spending big on ads to attract students.

After some evasive answers from Shrivastav about missing funds, things escalated—Shrivastav disappeared in September 2023 after deleting all accounting data from the institute's computers.

Police are now tracing bank transactions and trying to recover both the lost money and deleted records.