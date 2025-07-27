Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' struggles at box office

'HHVM' couldn't top 'Game Changer's opening day numbers

Set in the 17th century, the movie follows a rebellious warrior fighting oppression.

Even though it managed to out-earn "Daaku Maharaaj," it couldn't top Ram Charan's "Game Changer" (which opened at ₹51cr). Globally, though, it still pulled in ₹77cr by Day 2.

The cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri alongside Kalyan, with Jyothi Krishna directing.