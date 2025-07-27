Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' struggles at box office
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," started strong with ₹34 crore on its release day, but quickly lost momentum—domestic earnings dropped to ₹64 crore by Day 3.
Mixed reviews and not-so-great word-of-mouth seem to have slowed things down at the box office.
'HHVM' couldn't top 'Game Changer's opening day numbers
Set in the 17th century, the movie follows a rebellious warrior fighting oppression.
Even though it managed to out-earn "Daaku Maharaaj," it couldn't top Ram Charan's "Game Changer" (which opened at ₹51cr). Globally, though, it still pulled in ₹77cr by Day 2.
The cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri alongside Kalyan, with Jyothi Krishna directing.