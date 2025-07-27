Next Article
Kerala producers' association elections: Sandra Thomas files nomination in purdah
Malayalam producer Sandra Thomas showed up in a black purdah to file her nomination for the Kerala Film Producers's Association (KFPA) elections, calling out the group's male-dominated leadership.
Her move comes as several senior KFPA leaders face accusations of sexual harassment and intimidation—yet they're still running for office.
Thomas challenges the status quo
Thomas, who was expelled from KFPA in November 2024 but won a court stay in December 2024, is openly challenging the lack of women's representation in the association.
Despite an official chargesheet against top leaders, they remain in power and on the ballot.
Her candidacy is about pushing for real change and making space for more inclusive voices in Kerala's film industry.
