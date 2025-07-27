Next Article
'Gen V' season 2 trailer out—hype for 'The Boys' crossover
Prime Video just revealed the Gen V Season 2 trailer at Comic-Con, and things are getting intense for Marie and her crew.
Back at Godolkin University, Marie is now investigating "Odessa," a mysterious project linked to the school's founder that could seriously level up her powers.
'Gen V' season 2 arrives September 17, 2025
A new dean named Cipher is shaking things up on campus by threatening to revive Odessa, making life even tougher for Marie and her friends.
Plus, showrunner Michele Fazekas confirmed a big crossover with The Boys—expect to see familiar faces like Starlight and The Deep in Gen V.
Mark your calendars: Gen V returns September 17, 2025, with The Boys's final season landing in 2026.