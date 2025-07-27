'Gen V' season 2 trailer out—hype for 'The Boys' crossover

'Gen V' season 2 arrives September 17, 2025

A new dean named Cipher is shaking things up on campus by threatening to revive Odessa, making life even tougher for Marie and her friends.

Plus, showrunner Michele Fazekas confirmed a big crossover with The Boys—expect to see familiar faces like Starlight and The Deep in Gen V.

Mark your calendars: Gen V returns September 17, 2025, with The Boys's final season landing in 2026.