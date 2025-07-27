Cosmetic surgery? Kajol says 'personal choice,' emphasizes self-acceptance Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Kajol is weighing in on the cosmetic surgery debate, saying it's a deeply personal decision—not something anyone should feel pressured into.

She shared, "To go under the knife or not go under the knife is everybody's personal journey. It is everybody's personal choice," and added that she actually looks forward to aging, calling it a privilege.