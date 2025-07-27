Cosmetic surgery? Kajol says 'personal choice,' emphasizes self-acceptance
Kajol is weighing in on the cosmetic surgery debate, saying it's a deeply personal decision—not something anyone should feel pressured into.
She shared, "To go under the knife or not go under the knife is everybody's personal journey. It is everybody's personal choice," and added that she actually looks forward to aging, calling it a privilege.
Beauty standards and choices
There's a lot of talk about how actors are expected to fit certain beauty standards, often leading them to consider surgery.
Kajol's latest film SarZameen (released July 25, 2023) also highlights respecting individual choices and embracing aging as natural—something she's been vocal about for years.
Takeaway? Self-acceptance always comes 1st
Kajol has long encouraged people to think carefully before making cosmetic changes, reminding everyone there's a difference between medical needs and changing your look just for appearances.
Her main takeaway? Self-acceptance always comes first.