'Happy Gilmore 2' includes tribute to late Disney star Cameron Boyce
Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, out July 25, includes a subtle but heartfelt tribute to Cameron Boyce.
In one scene, Adam Sandler's character passes a check-in booth where Boyce appears on a TV screen—wearing his signature blue shirt and binoculars from his Jessie days.
It's a sweet nod that fans spotted right away.
Fans appreciated the gesture online
Viewers quickly shared their appreciation online, calling the cameo a perfect way to remember Boyce.
Adam Sandler has honored him before—in Hubie Halloween—and the Cameron Boyce Foundation carries on the late actor's legacy through charity work.