'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'—Marvel's character-driven superhero tale: Review
Marvel's latest, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," hit theaters on July 25, 2024, and is already making waves.
Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film blends retro-futuristic vibes with classic superhero action as the team faces off against Galactus and Silver Surfer.
'First Steps' shows impressive box office numbers
The movie pulled in ₹5.10 crore on day one and jumped to ₹7 crore on day two—landing at ₹12.5 crore in India so far.
Metro cities led the charge with English show occupancy at 55.5%.
Over in the US, it made an impressive $57 million opening day.
Focuses on characters and their arcs
Unlike typical Marvel blockbusters, this one leans into character-driven storytelling instead of just big battles.
If you're craving a more thoughtful superhero flick (with some cool retro touches), "First Steps" might be your next watch.