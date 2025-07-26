UK fans celebrate with confetti during 'HHVM' screening, get reprimanded
A Cineworld theater in the UK had to pause "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" when excited fans started tossing confetti during the show.
The moment, caught on video by @MeruBhaiya and shared online, quickly went viral and got people talking about how movie rules can be really different depending on where you are.
Staff explains celebration makes cleanup tough
Theater staff asked fans to stop with the confetti, explaining it made cleanup tough and bothered others.
Some viewers pushed back, saying they didn't know it wasn't allowed; others complained about the sound system instead.
Things only calmed down after staff restored order—and most people online sided with the employees for keeping things respectful.
When watching movies abroad, it pays to know local vibe
This whole thing sparked a debate about cinema culture: celebrating with confetti is totally normal at Indian screenings but seen as messy and rude in UK theaters.
The takeaway? When watching movies abroad, it pays to know—and respect—the local vibe.