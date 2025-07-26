Liam Gallagher honors Ozzy Osbourne at Oasis's Wembley concert Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Oasis honored the late Ozzy Osbourne at their July 25 Wembley Stadium concert, just days after his passing.

Liam Gallagher dedicated "Rock 'N' Roll Star" to Ozzy, and a huge image of the heavy metal legend lit up the screens during the performance of "Rock 'N' Roll Star."

This show also marked the first time since 2009 that Liam and Noel Gallagher performed together at Wembley.