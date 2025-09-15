Cristin Milioti wins 1st Emmy for 'The Penguin'

Acceptance speech

Milioti wrote winning speech on back of her therapy notes

Milioti, 40, was visibly shocked when her name was announced. She told the Emmy audience through tears while holding onto a piece of paper, "I'm sorry, I wrote this on the back of notes I took in therapy the other day, so don't look at the back." The How I Met Your Mother star thanked several professional and personal loved ones before concluding, "I love acting so much, wooo!"