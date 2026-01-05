Critics Choice Awards: 'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence' win big

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards , hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, took place in Santa Monica on Sunday night (US time). The awards celebrated the best films and television shows of the past year. Notable nominees included One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, and Hamnet in the film categories. In television, notable nominees included The Pitt and Severance. Here are all the major winners from this year's ceremony.

Film awards 'One Battle After Another' clinches Best Picture award The coveted Best Picture award went to One Battle After Another. Timothee Chalamet was named Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme, while Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet. Paul Thomas Anderson bagged the Best Director award for One Battle After Another. Ryan Coogler's Sinners won the award for Best Original Screenplay, and Anderson also took home the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another.

Television awards 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' dominated TV categories The Pitt was the big winner in the television category, taking home the Best Drama Series award. Rhea Seehorn and Noah Wyle won Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for Pluribus and The Pitt, respectively. The Studio won Best Comedy Series, with Jean Smart winning Best Actress (Hacks) and Seth Rogen winning Best Actor (The Studio). The Studio's Ike Barinholtz was named Best Supporting Actor, while Janelle James from Abbott Elementary clinched Best Supporting Actress.

Special categories 'Adolescence' and 'KPop Demon Hunters' excelled in limited series Adolescence was declared the Best Limited Series. Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for All Her Fault, and Stephen Graham won Best Actor for Adolescence. The Best Supporting Actor award went to Owen Cooper from Adolescence, while Erin Doherty won Best Supporting Actress for Adolescence. KPop Demon Hunters won the award for Best Animated Feature, and its song Golden, composed by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy, bagged Best Song.