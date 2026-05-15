Cruise appears at London heliport after 'Top Gun 3' announcement
Entertainment
Tom Cruise just made a rare public appearance at the London Heliport, his first since Top Gun 3 was officially announced.
He's set to return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the next chapter of the iconic series, and yes, he arrived by helicopter, rocking his signature aviators.
Paramount confirms 'Top Gun 3' development
Paramount confirmed at CinemaCon that Top Gun 3 is in active development, with the script already over two years in the making.
Cruise couldn't make it in person but checked in via video from Los Angeles, saying, "The future looks pretty great from here."
After Top Gun: Maverick's over $1 billion success in 2022, it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for more high-flying action.