Cruise appears at London heliport after 'Top Gun 3' announcement

Paramount confirms 'Top Gun 3' development

Paramount confirmed at CinemaCon that Top Gun 3 is in active development, with the script already over two years in the making.

Cruise couldn't make it in person but checked in via video from Los Angeles, saying, "The future looks pretty great from here."

After Top Gun: Maverick's over $1 billion success in 2022, it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for more high-flying action.