Cruz wows at Toronto 'La Bola Negra' premiere wearing ZOYA

Cruz wore ZOYA's Rekindle Necklace, 19 carats of golden heliodor with yellow and pink sapphires, inspired by the warmth of turmeric and designed to shine from every angle.

She paired it with the Wildflower Heart Ring (a 13-carat amethyst surrounded by pink sapphires and diamonds) and a Lattice Bangle.

ZOYA's Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, ZOYA, summed it up best: "We have always wanted to create meaningful jewelry rooted in our own cultural stories, with a distinctive language of color, design and craft, while speaking to the woman of today."

Cruz definitely brought that vision to life.