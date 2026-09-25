'Daayra' disappoints; Kareena-Prithviraj's thriller wraps Week-1 with ₹10cr collection
What's the story
The investigative drama Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has had a disappointing start at the box office. The film managed to earn only ₹1.8 crore during its first week from Monday to Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹6.3 crore nett. Despite receiving positive reviews from audiences alike, the film's performance has been underwhelming. With an overseas gross of ₹2.2 crore, its global gross after seven days is at ₹9.74 crore.
Film overview
More about 'Daayra'
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is an investigative drama that explores a moral dilemma within the system after a controversial incident.
The story revolves around Officer Ajooni Kohli's investigation into a disputed police shooting involving Officer Raman Kumar.
The film also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, and Biswapati Sarkar in pivotal roles.
Box office performance
Reasons behind film's poor performance
Daayra was always going to be a niche film, given its genre and subject matter. As per Pinkvilla, the lack of interest in such serious topics among the general audience can be cited as one of the reasons for its poor box office performance.
The film's complex plot may have also been too much for mass audiences, but it could find new life once it drops on streaming platforms.