'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' April 10 2026 starring Sesh, Thakur
Get ready for Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film dropping in theaters on April 10, 2026.
Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it's a romantic action drama with a revenge twist, and marks Sesh's first time dancing on screen.
Anurag Kashyap also joins the cast in an important role.
Sesh praises Thakur's acting approach
Sesh called Thakur "down-to-earth" and praised her unique way of getting into character, like sitting on the floor during scene talks.
He admitted her changing moods surprised him at first but soon realized it was all part of her process, saying, Her eyes can bear empathy and soul in a way I have not seen before. And she has this instant connectivity when people watch her on screen.
Looks like this film is set to deliver both strong performances and an engaging story.