'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' April 10 2026 starring Sesh, Thakur

Sesh praises Thakur's acting approach

Sesh called Thakur "down-to-earth" and praised her unique way of getting into character, like sitting on the floor during scene talks.

He admitted her changing moods surprised him at first but soon realized it was all part of her process, saying, Her eyes can bear empathy and soul in a way I have not seen before. And she has this instant connectivity when people watch her on screen.

Looks like this film is set to deliver both strong performances and an engaging story.