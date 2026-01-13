Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic delayed again: Know why

The much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani , has been pushed to March 2026. The delay is due to script revisions that are being made to better suit the subject's stature, reported mid-day. The film was initially scheduled to start production in January but will now go on floors in late March.

Script changes Hirani-Khan duo working on script revisions Sources revealed that a new draft of the script is being written, which will align with both Hirani and Khan's vision while doing justice to Phalke's journey. The source told mid-day, "Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history." "The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humor and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke's stature."

Production timeline 'Phalke' biopic to start production in March The source further revealed that the final draft of the script is expected to be completed by February. Following this, production for the Phalke biopic will commence in late March 2026. Last year, the actor-director duo first halted the biopic as they were not satisfied with the script, and rewriting began.