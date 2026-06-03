Dalai Lama receives Grammy at Dharamshala for audiobook category win Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

The Dalai Lama finally got to hold his Grammy in person at his home in Dharamshala, after winning earlier this year for the album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which won in the audiobook category.

He beat out names like Trevor Noah and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The award was handed over by sarod legend Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan and Ayaan, who also worked on the album.