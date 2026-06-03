Dalai Lama receives Grammy at Dharamshala for audiobook category win
The Dalai Lama finally got to hold his Grammy in person at his home in Dharamshala, after winning earlier this year for the album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which won in the audiobook category.
He beat out names like Trevor Noah and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The award was handed over by sarod legend Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan and Ayaan, who also worked on the album.
Sarod music and Dalai Lama reflections
The album blends soothing sarod music with the Dalai Lama's calming reflections.
Amjad Ali Khan said it features the family playing the sarod alongside the voice of the Dalai Lama, while Ayaan described working on it as a "profound blessing."
The Dalai Lama accepted the honor with humility, seeing it as a nod to values like peace and compassion.