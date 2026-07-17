Damon's 'The Odyssey' beard initially upset daughters but won approval
Entertainment
Matt Damon grew a beard to play Odysseus in The Odyssey, but his daughters weren't impressed at first.
He told Entertainment Tonight that Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella "didn't love it" when he showed up with the new look, but after seeing him on screen, they changed their minds.
One daughter told Damon she's proud
Damon shared that one of his daughters told him, "Dad, I'm proud of you," after watching the film, a rare moment that meant a lot to him.
The Odyssey also stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway. It hits theaters July 17.