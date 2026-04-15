'Daredevil: Born Again' star explains why show killed Vanessa
What's the story
The fifth episode of Daredevil: Born Again, titled The Grand Design, has left Marvel fans reeling with the shocking death of a major character. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has been maintaining a clean public image as New York's mayor, is pushed to his breaking point after the death of his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). This event sets him on a path of destruction.
Behind the scenes
Zurer reveals, 'It was emotional'
Zurer described to Variety, "It was just a really gut-wrenching experience...I had to say goodbye to everything that we were working on in the last ten years. It was emotional." "Every person on the team had to call me directly to explain why and how." "They were often so emotional about it. But I really felt like it was important for the story, too." "To have an explosion that sends Vincent's character, Kingpin, to a whole new level of crazy."
Character dynamics
Vanessa's role in Wilson's life
Unlike her comic book counterpart, Zurer's Vanessa has been a crucial part of Wilson's underground business activities. In the original Daredevil series, Vanessa was fiercely loyal to Wilson and married him despite his imprisonment on Rikers Island. In Born Again, she is further established as the voice of reason in Wilson's life, who helps him operate with restraint.
Plot twist
The mid-season finale's cliffhanger
The mid-season finale concludes with a shocking cliffhanger as Fisk's public boxing match spirals out of control, leaving Vanessa injured by a shard of flying glass. The fifth episode delves into flashbacks of the day Wilson and Vanessa first met at her art gallery, highlighting her importance in his life from the very beginning. The episode ends with Vanessa dying in her hospital bed. This drives Wilson into a violent rage, culminating in him strangling a man to death.