'Daredevil: Born Again' star explains why show killed Vanessa

The fifth episode of Daredevil: Born Again , titled The Grand Design, has left Marvel fans reeling with the shocking death of a major character. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has been maintaining a clean public image as New York's mayor, is pushed to his breaking point after the death of his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). This event sets him on a path of destruction.

Behind the scenes Zurer reveals, 'It was emotional' Zurer described to Variety, "It was just a really gut-wrenching experience...I had to say goodbye to everything that we were working on in the last ten years. It was emotional." "Every person on the team had to call me directly to explain why and how." "They were often so emotional about it. But I really felt like it was important for the story, too." "To have an explosion that sends Vincent's character, Kingpin, to a whole new level of crazy."

Character dynamics Vanessa's role in Wilson's life Unlike her comic book counterpart, Zurer's Vanessa has been a crucial part of Wilson's underground business activities. In the original Daredevil series, Vanessa was fiercely loyal to Wilson and married him despite his imprisonment on Rikers Island. In Born Again, she is further established as the voice of reason in Wilson's life, who helps him operate with restraint.

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