Next Article
Darshan Kumar completes shooting for Rao Devendra's film
Darshan Kumar, who you might know from NH10 and Mary Kom, has just finished shooting a new suspense thriller.
The film, directed by Rao Devendra, was shot over 45 days in the wild forests of Valmiki Nagar, Bihar—a location chosen for its raw and rugged vibe that really sets the mood.
Kumar calls the experience transformative
Shooting in such an isolated spot meant no mobile signal or TV, which was tough but also helped everyone focus.
Kumar called it "an experience in itself," saying working deep in the jungle felt transformative.
The team also filmed a few scenes in Patna.
Up next for Kumar is The Bengal Files (directed by Vivek Agnihotri), hitting theaters September 5—another big step after his acclaimed earlier roles.