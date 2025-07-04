Next Article
'Madras Matinee' streams on OTT: Kaali Venkat and Sathyaraj star
Madras Matinee, a Tamil drama starring Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat, is now up for streaming on SunNXT. You can catch it with an OTTplay Premium subscription.
The film aims to connect with more viewers by sharing a heartfelt look at everyday middle-class life.
Story of an aging sci-fi writer
Directed by newcomer Karthikeyan Mani, the movie follows an aging sci-fi writer who finds inspiration in an auto-rickshaw driver while exploring stories about regular people.
Alongside Sathyaraj and Venkat, the cast includes Roshini Haripriyan, Shelly, George Mariyan, and more—bringing together a strong ensemble to tell this relatable slice-of-life tale.