Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 'Madras Matinee' streams on OTT: Kaali Venkat and Sathyaraj star

Madras Matinee, a Tamil drama starring Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat, is now up for streaming on SunNXT. You can catch it with an OTTplay Premium subscription.

The film aims to connect with more viewers by sharing a heartfelt look at everyday middle-class life.