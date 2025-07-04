Next Article
Viral band embroiled in AI controversy and hoaxes
Velvet Sundown, a band with over 850,000 Spotify listeners, has people wondering if they're even real.
Rumors started flying when the band skipped all public appearances, and things got messier after a fake X (formerly Twitter) account claimed their music was made by the AI tool Suno.
Turns out, that was just a prank—but it definitely fueled the confusion.
This incident has raised several questions about AI in music
This drama isn't just about one band—it's sparking bigger questions about AI in music.
Deezer's own tools flagged Velvet Sundown's songs as fully AI-generated, raising concerns about who really owns digital music and how artists can protect their work.
Even stars like Elton John and Dua Lipa are pushing for new rules to keep creators safe as tech keeps evolving.