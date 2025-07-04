Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
James Gunn's inspiration for 'Superman' revealed
James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, shared that his rescue dog Ozu sparked the idea for Krypto in Superman.
He adopted Ozu just as he began writing the script and said Ozu's wild energy made him wonder, "What if this terrible, maniac dog had superpowers? We'd be in real trouble."
TL;DR
How Ozu's personality helped shape Krypto
Ozu came from a tough background—rescued from a hoarding situation and pretty suspicious of people at first.
Gunn used both Ozu's look and unpredictable personality to bring Krypto to life on screen, channeling all that chaos into the character.
Gunn's history of personal storytelling
This isn't new for Gunn—he's known for weaving personal experiences into his movies.
Remember Rocket the raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy? That was another example of him letting real-life inspiration shape his work.