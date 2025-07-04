Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
'Happy Gilmore 2': A peek into the anticipated sequel
Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in a brand-new sequel, landing on Netflix July 25, 2025.
This time, Happy's hitting the golf course again—only now he's trying to pay for his daughter's education.
Expect plenty of laughs and a little more heart as the story explores where life has taken him.
TL;DR
No more golf—now it's all about education!
No need for movie tickets—Happy Gilmore 2 skips theaters and goes straight to Netflix, so you can catch it from your couch this summer.
A star-studded cast joins Sandler in the sequel
Along with familiar faces Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, the sequel brings in Bad Bunny (as Happy's caddie), Travis Kelce, Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley, and Kid Cudi.
The teaser hints at some fun generational clashes on the green.