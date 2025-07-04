'Happy Gilmore 2': A peek into the anticipated sequel

TL;DR

No more golf—now it's all about education!

No need for movie tickets—Happy Gilmore 2 skips theaters and goes straight to Netflix, so you can catch it from your couch this summer.

A star-studded cast joins Sandler in the sequel

Along with familiar faces Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, the sequel brings in Bad Bunny (as Happy's caddie), Travis Kelce, Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley, and Kid Cudi.

The teaser hints at some fun generational clashes on the green.