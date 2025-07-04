Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Kannappa concludes 1st week with ₹30 crore collection
Kannappa, the mythological drama starring Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohanlal, pulled in a solid ₹30.10cr during its opening week—even with mixed reviews.
The movie kicked off strong at ₹9.25cr on day one but saw numbers dip to ₹1.25cr by day seven.
TL;DR
'Kannappa' to face tough competition from new releases
Written by Vishnu Manchu and centered on Lord Shiva's devotee, the film stands out for its unique story and big-name cast.
But with new releases like Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par now competing for attention, Kannappa's second weekend will be key—its future at the box office might come down to word of mouth and how much audiences vibe with it.