Kannappa concludes 1st week with ₹30 crore collection

TL;DR

'Kannappa' to face tough competition from new releases

Written by Vishnu Manchu and centered on Lord Shiva's devotee, the film stands out for its unique story and big-name cast.

But with new releases like Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par now competing for attention, Kannappa's second weekend will be key—its future at the box office might come down to word of mouth and how much audiences vibe with it.